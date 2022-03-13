Dynamos edge Eagles in Motsepe derby to Nedbank Cup quarters

Durban — Summerfield Dynamos claimed a 1-0 win over fellow ABC Motsepe League side Black Eagles in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As a result, for the first time, the KwaZulu-Natal side advanced to the quarterfinals of the South African FA Cup. Eagles bowed out of the tournament despite being the better side on the day.

Story continues below Advertisment

Eagles did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges, and they created good goalscoring opportunities. As a result, Bongani Masoga was a busy man between the sticks for Dynamos in the first half. The diminutive goalkeeper produced a fine save to deny Thobani Mthembu at the near post, before parrying away Luxolo Nabo's low shot, and the hosts cleared their lines. Masoga also showed great awareness when he moved swiftly along the goal-line and blocked Sphamandla Mlilo's header from close range to ensure that the first half was goalless.

Eagles continued to launch attacks after the restart, but the visitors were wasteful in front of goal as Mthembu and Nabo both failed to hit the target after the ball fell kindly for them in the hosts' box. The next goalscoring opportunity for the visitors fell for Sanele Mgwaba in the Dynamos' box, and the second-half substitute placed his attempt wide of the target after being afforded space to shoot at goal. Former PSL players Sammy Darpoh and Lerato Manzini were introduced by coach Clinton Larsen as Dynamos looked to regain control of the game and snatch a late winning goal.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, Eagles were awarded a late penalty after Mgwaba was fouled in the box. Masoga denied Olwethu Ncube from the spot-kick, and the match went into extra-time after a 0-0 draw in regular time. Eagles were left to rue their missed chances when Dynamos took a 1-0 lead through Tumelo Bodibe, who netted an own goal from Mcedi Vandala's cross in the 92nd minute, and the goal sealed Dynamos' narrow win. IOL Sport