Dzvukamanja's goal enough for Wits win

BidVest Wits (1) 1

Dzvukqmanja 30

Black Leopards 0 The uniformed observer would have thought it was all because of the full moon that was up in the Highveld sky as he watched Gavin Hunt's somewhat lunatic behaviour inside the technical area in the matches final minutes.

The Wits coach stomped his feet, flailed his arms in the air, ran about the area and kicked an imaginary ball as his team contrived to send him crazy via failing to put the encounter to bed while giving the opposition a whiff of their own goals.

Granted this behaviour was somewhat a little more pronounced, but that was just Gavin Hunt being himself. Few coaches in the ABSA Premiership live matches like the multiple championship coach does.

And as his team worked to stay in the hunt for the league title, expect Hunt to play the matches just as much as his players.



He was at it earlier tonight as the Clever Boys chalked up three points to move up the table while keeping Leopards stuck at the bottom with their future as an elite league side now under serious threat.



Terrence Dzvukamanja first half goal proved enough although Wits should have won by a little more.



Substitute Haashim Domingo rattled the crossbar late in the match and Sifiso Hlanti had his grass-cutting shot from range pushed out by the Leopards goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka in a second half that saw Leopards' appeal in vain for a penalty kick.



A lively initial 45 minutes produced a solitary goal although it could so easily have been more.



The Clever Boys started on the front foot and Namibian Deon Hotto missed the target by inches from just outside the box on four minutes.



Leopards then almost gifted Wits the opener seven minutes later when goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka blasted his clearance against Terrence Dzvukamanja thus redirecting the ball towards his own goal but just off.

It was not all Wits though as Leopards had a few attacks of their own, mostly on the left flank where captain Thabo Matlaba combined well with Pentjie Zulu.

The skipper had a powerful shot on 16 minutes blocked by Brandon Petersen and the Wits number one did well four minutes later to keep out a deflected Tshwarelo Bereng attempt.



The goal finally came on the half hour mark on the other side, Dzvukamanja easily slotting home a Hotto cross after a Leopards offside trap proved futile.

And that goal proved to be the only one of a match that saw Hunt age a little as he ran the technical area like a lunatic.





IOL Sport