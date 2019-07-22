Edmore Chirambadare in action for Kaizer Chiefs in April 2018. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – National First Division outfit, Royal Eagles have captured the signature of former Kaizer Chiefs winger, Edmore Chirambadare. Independent Media has been informed by Sithembiso Hlongwane who is the club's new spokesperson.

Chirambadare came to South Africa with huge expectations three seasons ago after he was signed from Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe. The speedy left-winger is yet to live up to his billing.

“I can confirm that we've signed Chirambadare. He is now officially our player and we hope that he will add value with his wealth of experience,” Hlongwane explained.

Last season, Chirambadare was at Maccabi FC.

Eagles have already acquired the services of Edward Manqele and Moeketsi Sekola ahead of a new season.

Eagles were a formidable force last season but missed out on automatic promotion. They finished second on the log and have set their sights on winning the league.

Eagles will get another shot for a domestic supremecy under the tutelage of Joel Masutha.

“Before I was given a mandate, I had to give myself a mandate. The team finished number two last season and we have to finish number one. Anything less than that and then that's the failure for me. I told myself, I have to promote the team. I'm ambitious and the management is also ambitious.

The players are looking ambitious from what I've seen so far in our pre-season preparations, “ Masutha elaborated.

Eagles failed to reign supreme in the Promotional/Relegation Play-offs. Maritzburg United were crowned the winners of the NFD.

