EFF Eastern Cape condemns appointment of ’unrepentant racist Luc Eymael at Chippa United

The EFF Eastern Cape has in no uncertain terms condemned the appointed of former Free State Starts coach Luc Eymael at the Chippa United. In a statement sent out by EFF Eastern Cape, they labelled Eymael racist and arrogant. The controversial coach who was touted to take over from coach Dan Malesela, who was sacked at the weekend after Chippa’s 5-1 league loss to Maritzburg United Eymael was appointed as technical adviser at the Gqeberha based team on Monday. A statement from Chippa released on Monday said they have sought the necessary clearance from SAFA for him to join them.

There were allegations of racism involving Eymael while coaching in Tanzania last year. SAFA issued a statement with an intent to ban him for the alleged comments. However it seems that won’t be happening.

The EFF Eastern Cape were clear on their stance over Eymael saying they would ’ensure that he won’t work in our Province’ and called on the club’s owner Chippa Mpengesi to withdraw the appointment of what they call a ’unrepentant racist from Belgium, a country of King Leopold who killed black people in Africa’.

There has been an outcry from all quarters after the news of Eymael return to work in South Africa but it remains to be seen if he will continue to play in the country.