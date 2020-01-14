Ekstein has no plans to return to a South African club









DURBAN – Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick “Pule” Ekstein has dumped his agent Palesa Mkhize. Ekstein is currently clubless after parting ways with Sabah FC in Azerbaijan. In an attempt to get the latest on Ekstein’s next move, Independent Media got hold of Mkhize, who confirmed that he no longer represents the player. “I’m no longer working with Ekstein. He decided to leave last year and is not in my stable any more. I’m not too sure who he’s working with at the moment,” Mkhize said. When Ekstein was down and out after cutting ties with Amakhosi towards the end of last season, Mkhize helped him find his new home overseas.

His departure from the Glamour Boys astonished the football fraternity. He parted ways with Chiefs when he was on top of his game. He was the orchestrator for Amakhosi in the middle of the park but couldn’t agree on a new deal with the club.

Mkhize sent him to Azerbaijan, where he also dazzled, but his contract was not renewed.

Hendrick Ekstein is currently clubless after parting ways with Sabah FC in Azerbaijan. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Speaking with Independent Media yesterday, Ekstein did confirm that he is no longer working with Mkhize.

“Yes, it is true that I’m no longer with Mkhize. I’m now working with Ceyhun Libele. He is the one taking care of my affairs right now,” Ekstein explained.

Ekstein started 13 league games and scored three times for Sabah. He also appeared in three cup encounters.

“I’m not coming back to South Africa. I’m working on an overseas move. That’s where my focus is at the moment. I want to play abroad,” Ekstein stated.

The dribbling wizard has also been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates but denied any contact with the Buccaneers.

“No one from Pirates has phoned me or my manager. It is just a rumour because I haven’t been approached.” Ekstein stated.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have captured the signature of Siphelele Magubane on a three and a half-year contract.

Magubane recently terminated his contract with Lamontville Golden Arrows. Team manager at Usuthu, Qedi Dlamini confirmed that Magubane has joined the club.

“Yes, it is true that Magubane is now our player. We’ve signed him. All that is left now is to register him and then he can start playing,” Dlamini said.

Magubane has already started training with Usuthu, who are also pushing hard to secure the services of Lesedi Kapinga from Black Leopards. At one stage the deal was close to being done but it is believed that his agent is making it difficult for Usuthu to secure his services. The rumour is that he wants to take Kapinga to Gauteng clubs.

