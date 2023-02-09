Emotional Fadlu Davids wants to turn tables on Chiefs for the Maritzburg United’s first-ever trophy

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids, emotionally so, wants to turn the tables on Kaizer Chiefs and potentially hand the club their first-ever trophy. The Team of Choice will battle proverbial ‘cup kings’ Amakhosi at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm in what has been confirmed as a sold-out affair.

Davids, now in his second stint at the helm of Maritzburg, has expressed how his side’s Nedbank Cup final defeat back in the 2017/18 campaign still hurts him. The 41-year-old pledged to make a solid attempt at claiming the club’s first-ever piece of silverware with their journey set to continue against Chiefs.

“It’s a competition that still pains me after losing that final against Free State Stars, it’s a competition that gave the club its first cup final and I think two seasons later they lost in the Telkom cup final as well, so silverware has been elusive for the club,” he said. “There are teams that have been in the league for a shorter time that already have silverware so it's a big point for the board and chairman that we achieve something for the club and for the town of Pietermaritzburg.

“The mandate is clear for this season as well and considering where we are (on the league standings), it is a game we will go out to win, build momentum and also check the potential of our squad as well and see who will be able to compete in challenging finals in the future. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City in Kevin De Bruyne Cup “It’s a game we’re going there wanting to win and even though we still remember the heartbreak of the other final, it will have no bearing on what happens when we play Chiefs.”

The Team of Choice, although with a recent turn of fortune and results, still occupy a place in the relegation zone of the DStv Premiership but are a few wins away from a potential top eight spot as well.