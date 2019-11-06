Kermit Erasmus scored a brace as Cape Town City ended a seven-game winless run in the Premiership with an easy 5-3 (half-time 3-1) victory over Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium last night.
The Citizens’ first game without former head coach Benni McCarthy saw Vasili Manousakis acting as caretaker coach guide his charges to an emphatic win in front of a near empty stadium with the club’s fans maybe taking a stand after their favourite son Benni McCarthy was axed as coach on Sunday after managing two wins in 18 games.
But the few hundred that did turn up were treated to a great performance from their team and will be hoping for much of the same come Sunday’s away clash with Black Leopards, who had their number on the final day of last season.
City were just too slick and quick for Rise and Shine who have now lost four in a row to put pressure on their Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic with talk doing the rounds that his days are numbered.
The home side needed only six minutes to open their account through in-form striker Kermit Erasmus who scored the easiest of his six goals to date with a tap-in from close range after a neat ball from rightwing Riyaad Norodien running down the left side.