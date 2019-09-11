Kermit Erasmus has credited Benni McCarthy as the reason he has improved as a player. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kermit Erasmus knows that strikers are rated on goals, not performances. The Cape Town City marksman has scored five goals for the Citizens in the Premier Soccer League, two in four games this season, his latest posted in the 2-1 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium a fortnight ago.

The 29-year-old former Orlando Pirates star has cemented his place at the top of coach Benni McCarthy’s formation. His goal is to be consistent and help win games for the team.

“I have no certain number of goals for this season, just to exceed the minimum the coach wants (10 or more),” he said. “I’m happy that I am scoring because that is how you are judged as a striker, by the number of goals you score. It’s good that the team is creating a lot of scoring opportunities for us strikers and we can only get better as the season continues and I believe the rest of the attacking force can convert the chances created.”

As for his return to the Bafana Bafana squad, Erasmus said: “I’m happy when I’m back in the national team, representing my country is always a proud feeling, being part of the squad. City have made it all possible and coach Benni is someone I’ve always idolised. He’s done it all and being able to feed off his knowledge and drive on a daily basis has made me a better player.”

City are in action away to SuperSport United on Saturday and Erasmus feels it’s going to be another tough game.

“United are in good form, but we are looking forward to the challenge and have prepared well for it.”

McCarthy’s charges will want to hit the winning trail against a rival they did the double over last season, after seeing their three-game unbeaten run ended by Chiefs. A poor second-half performance led to their demise, this after a great opening 25 minutes that saw Amakhosi put to the sword. Erasmus scored in the third minute and had chances along with a couple of others to put the game to bed, but then the wheels came off and Chiefs cashed in with all three points to stay unbeaten and at the top of the standings.

It was a one-half performance from City, who dropped two places to eighth on the table. The result will not have sat well with McCarthy who demands total commitment from his players. They know the score, that they’re only as good as their last performance, and that final 60 minutes was anything but that.

IOL Sport