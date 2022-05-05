Eric Tinkler frustrated after Cape Town City miss the chance to go second

Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was left frustrated after his side were held to a goalless draw by perennial strugglers Chippa United, in a league clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday. Had City won the game, they would have leapfrogged Royal AM into second place and been in line to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, City were handed a favour by Maritzburg United who upset Royal AM 1-0. That result means that John Maduka’s side remain only above them on goal difference. “I am disappointed with the draw. We knew it would be a tough match because of the way they play. They always use nine players behind the ball and Eva Nga up front. Hugo Marques had to make two good saves in the first half. For the rest of the game we were camping in their own half,” said Tinkler. ALSO READ: Chippa United frustrate Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

City had a golden opportunity to win the game late in the second half as they were awarded a penalty which was missed by Mduduzi Mdantsane. They tried to change their strategy in the second half, but were left frustrated by the low block used by Chippa. There is no doubt that the Chilli Boys will be happier with the outcome of the game. The result leaves them four points clear of the relegation zone. “We looked to make adjustments during half-time because they had to come out of their own half. We couldn’t play the final pass and make that right decision.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The weight of our pass wasn’t great. We didn’t get into the right spaces which we could turn and have a shot at goal. With the little chances we got, we couldn’t get to the end of it,” said Tinkler. FULL TIME | City held to a stalemate draw against the Chilli Boys.



Our unbeaten run continues and we’ll see you Saturday Citizens! ⭐️



🌶 0-0 💙#iamCityFC#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/1Ueg5dvTv2 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 4, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

The result means that City extend their unbeaten run to 11 games. However, they will have to certainly improve their finesse in the final third going forward if they want to become the first-ever team from the Western Cape to play in the Champions League. Their next game will be a good opportunity for them to get three points as they host struggling TS Galaxy at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. @eshlinv