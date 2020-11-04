Eric Tinkler to work on defeated Maritzburg United’s morale

DURBAN - Maritzburg United were left with plenty of cause for concern following their 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday night. Though Daylon Claasen handed Eric Tinkler's side the lead, they were to be outdone by a hat trick from Bienvenu Eva Nga. The loss was the Team's of Choice's third consecutive in the DSTV Premiership and fourth in all competitions as they were also defeated 2-1 by Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN quarter-final clash last month. They were also reduced to ten men for the second consecutive game after Sibusiso Hlubi was given his marching orders in the 75th minute. Maritzburg boss Tinkler admitted after the game that the morale of his side is low.

"We controlled the game to a degree. I think they only got into our box three times in the first half. On the ball, we tended to panic,“ Tinkler said.

“We needed to recognize that there was time and space on the ball and we could have been better. After conceding a second penalty and a red-card, it was difficult. We were down to ten men but the boys tried.

“It was similar to the Chiefs game. The first half performance was good but we dropped out in the second half. The confidence and morale is what we have to work on and it will not be easy," said Tinkler.

Maritzburg skipper Nazeer Allie believes that his side can use the international break to reflect on their mistakes.

"We started the game well and got the lead, but we gave away three goals that we could have avoided. That is football. If you don't take your chances, you will get punished at the other end. We need to rectify our mistakes,“ Tinkler said.

“That's what cost us in a couple of games prior to this one. We have a few weeks to now rectify our mistakes. Maybe the two weeks came at the right time to allow us to improve ourselves in training,"

Maritzburg's next clash will be in two weeks' time against Black Leopards. It is a clash from which they will fancy three points.

@eshlinv