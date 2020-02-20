Chiefs last earned silverware when they won the 2014/2015 league title.
But enter the 2019/2020 campaign, German coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges sit atop the Premiership standings and are in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
However, with the league campaign in its final stretch Chiefs’ mettle will be tested. Their response has been lukewarm - winning one match, drawing one and losing one in their last three outings. Middendorp, however, reminded the football fraternity how they’ve punched above their weight.
“Supporters are very smart. They are aware about it. They know what they went through in the last five years. Everyone should be happy to be in a challenging situation - especially being able to go into March (where the team could have potentially done enough) to win the championship, something that they hadn’t experienced over five years,” Middendorp explained.