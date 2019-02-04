The long outstanding charges against Ernst Middendorp (which arose during his tenure of coach of Maritzburg United) is postponed to 14 February due to his current club’s rescheduled fixtures. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The PSL (Premier Soccer League) Disciplinary Committee on Monday issued a statement, saying several clubs and officials will appear on Wednesday and Thursday. The following matters will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee this week.

* Wits, Jose Ferreira and Robyn Johannes:

The Premier Soccer League has charged Bidvest Wits and club Chief Executive Officer Jose Ferreira and Robyn Johannes with bringing the League into disrepute and making improper statements regarding a match official (referee) during their Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium on 9 January 2019. They will appear on Thursday evening.

* Black Leopards and Dylan Kerr:

Black Leopards and coach Dylan Kerr have been charged with misconduct arising from abusive and insulting utterances towards a Match official (referee) and contemptuous, discriminatory and disparaging remarks to the Match Commissioner during their Absa Premiership fixture against Baroka FC on 6 January 2019. They will also appear on Thursday evening.

* Mamelodi Sundowns:

Mamelodi Sundowns have been charged with contravening Rule 16.3.2 of the NSL Handbook after they allegedly fielded an ineligible player, Wayne Arendse, against Wits during their Absa Premiership fixture on 07 October 2018. They will appear on Wednesday.

* Ernst Middendorp:

The long outstanding charges against current Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp (which arose during his tenure of coach of Maritzburg United FC) is postponed to 14 February 2019 due to his current club’s rescheduled fixtures.

The charges arose from acts of alleged misconduct against Middendorp which took place shortly before his departure from Maritzburg United to coach in the Far East early in 2017.

Middendorp is alleged to have made improper statements concerning the acting chief executive of the PSL (Mato Madlala), and the appointment of match referees to Maritzburg United FC matches.

African News Agency (ANA)