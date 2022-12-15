Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ernst Middendorp is back ... this time he is flying with Swallows

Ernst Middendorp has been appointed as the new head coach of Swallows FC following the sacking of Dylan Kerr

FILE - Ernst Middendorp has been appointed as the new head coach of Swallows FC following the sacking of Dylan Kerr. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — Ernst Middendorp’s love affair with South African football is back on track after the German tactician was confirmed as the new coach of Swallows FC.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

Middendorp, who has been in charge of Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, and a host of other clubs in the Premiership, returns to the division after some time away.

More on this

He has been unemployed since he was sacked by Maritzburg at the end of last season, after a poor campaign that saw them battle against relegation.

During his time away, he was often seen at PSL games, doing what he loved more than anything — taking notes of matches below from hospitality boxes.

And now he is ready to make his return with Swallows.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Coach Middendorp comes with a wealth of experience and we believe he will be the right person to guide the club in the right direction,” Swallows said in a statement on Thursday.

Middendorp, who has orchestrated some of the most dramatic relegation escapes in PSL history, will be charged with ensuring that the club remain in the top flight.

He joins the Dube Birds following the sacking of Dylan Kerr, who was fired in September after a poor start to the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Swallows FCMaritzburg UnitedPSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsSoccer

Share