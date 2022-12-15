Cape Town — Ernst Middendorp’s love affair with South African football is back on track after the German tactician was confirmed as the new coach of Swallows FC.
Middendorp, who has been in charge of Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, and a host of other clubs in the Premiership, returns to the division after some time away.
Club Announcement 📢🐦 pic.twitter.com/T85GNzy9AY— SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) December 15, 2022
He has been unemployed since he was sacked by Maritzburg at the end of last season, after a poor campaign that saw them battle against relegation.
During his time away, he was often seen at PSL games, doing what he loved more than anything — taking notes of matches below from hospitality boxes.
And now he is ready to make his return with Swallows.
“Coach Middendorp comes with a wealth of experience and we believe he will be the right person to guide the club in the right direction,” Swallows said in a statement on Thursday.
Middendorp, who has orchestrated some of the most dramatic relegation escapes in PSL history, will be charged with ensuring that the club remain in the top flight.
He joins the Dube Birds following the sacking of Dylan Kerr, who was fired in September after a poor start to the season.
IOL Sport