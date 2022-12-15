Cape Town — Ernst Middendorp’s love affair with South African football is back on track after the German tactician was confirmed as the new coach of Swallows FC.

Middendorp, who has been in charge of Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, and a host of other clubs in the Premiership, returns to the division after some time away.

He has been unemployed since he was sacked by Maritzburg at the end of last season, after a poor campaign that saw them battle against relegation.

During his time away, he was often seen at PSL games, doing what he loved more than anything — taking notes of matches below from hospitality boxes.

And now he is ready to make his return with Swallows.