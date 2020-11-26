Ernst Middendorp is what the team needs right now, says Farook Kadodia

CAPE TOWN – Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has welcomed Ernst Middendorp back to the club, saying they were confident he was the right man to get the club out of trouble. With four losses from their four games played, the Team of Choice find themselves rooted to the foot of the DStv Premiership table. Having guided the club to their highest ever league finish last season, Eric Tinkler was shown the door after a difficult start to the new campaign. Speculation that Middendorp was set to take over hit fever pitch when he resigned from his Ethiopian club Saint George, a job he took just last month. On Thursday, Middendorp, who had coached the KZN Midlands on three other occasions, was confirmed as the new man in charge. "We extend a warm welcome home to Ernst and we look forward to renewing what has always been an amicable relationship," the Chairman Kadodia was quoted by the club’s website.

"At this point, after a tough start to the season, some stability is crucial. With Ernst knowing the club inside out, understanding the culture of the team, we are confident that he's the best man for the job and will be able to hit the ground running.

"We believe his temperament, his intricate knowledge of our club, and his vast experience over many years in the Premier Soccer League, is what the team needs right now.

"We trust that together with Ernst, everyone at the club will work hard and pull together in the same direction to get this season back on track."

Last season, Middendorp was in charge of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, whom he took agonisingly close to the league title.

IOL Sport