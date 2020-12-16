Ernst Middendorp rues teams missed chances against Moroka Swallows

DURBAN - Maritzburg United fell to their sixth DSTV Premiership defeat of the season in seven games after going down 2-0 against early season surprise package Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Swallows’ victory was via a brace from midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien. The veteran former Bafana Bafana player slotted home from the penalty spot in the 31st minute before taking advantage of some poor defending from the away team to double his team’s lead in the 64th minute.

Maritzburg would have been hoping to get points from the game, especially as they entered it on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago.

🗣 Coach Ernst Middendorp



“It’s a disappointing result considering the first 35 minutes. We should have been 2/3 up. We were dominant and controlled the game. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/OzzqdkA74O — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 15, 2020

The Team of Choice had a promising start to the game as Judas Moseamedi and Sibusiso Hlubi were guilty of wasting good opportunities. Maritzburg were unlucky to not go ahead before the half-hour mark as Rushine De Reuck’s header hit the post from a corner.

“It was a very disappointing result. We should have been two or three goals up after the first 35 minutes. There were clear chances and clear possibilities, and we were totally dominant. The way that we conceded the first goal was an insult to the technical team as the players were not covering each other, which led to the penalty against us,” said Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp.