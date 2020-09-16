Ernst Middendorp’s fate was sealed by Wits loss

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport TV commentator Baba Mthethwa gave the moment that might have cost Ernst Middendorp the league title and his job a befitting description in his native SeSotho language: “Wa tsamaya Johannes” (Johannes is leaving).

On Monday afternoon, 31 August, 2020, the German tactician took a strained, lonely walk in stoppage time towards one of the empty surrounded tunnels at the FNB Stadium as if his world appeared to have just crumbled into pieces.

Kaizer Chiefs were incredibly seconds away from losing their grip at the summit of the Premiership standings. Bidvest Wits striker Bienvenu Eva Nga had just scored a late winner that looked to hand the top seat to Mamelodi Sundowns who were squaring off with relegation-threatened Baroka FC later in the day. But Sundowns didn’t grab the opportunities to go to the top with both hands, although they pipped Chiefs in the final round of the season for the title. Instead, it was Baroka FC who made Middendorp wait a bit longer for their league championship failure.

Baroka incredibly defeated Sundowns that night at the Dobsonville Stadium but just as Chiefs thought they got off the hook ahead of the last day of the season, Bakgaga crushed their dream with aplomb on the final day as they held Amakhosi to a 1-1 draw that awarded the league title to the Brazilians.

But it was not the instructions of coach Dylan Kerr, the goals from Ananias Gebhardt and Manuel Kambala against Sundowns and Chiefs or Ayanda Dlamini and Elvis Chipezeze’s time wasting antics against the championship hopefuls that were responsible for Amakhosi’s downfall.