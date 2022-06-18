Ethan Brooks picks AmaZulu, beach over Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban - AmaZulu Football Club have further strengthened their 2022-2023 squad with the capture of sensational youngster Ethan Brooks from TS Galaxy. Usuthu are one of a few clubs under a massive reconstruction, with the permanent appointment of Brandon Truter and the release of 15 players a huge indicator of the club's aim to compete for honours next season.

Story continues below Advertisement

The club also announced the signing of ten new players last week, the most notable element being a decrease in the average age of the current crop of players, a feature that 20-year-old Brooks matches perfectly. The Johannesburg-born midfield dynamo brings with him the added bonus of being a full Bafana Bafana international. He was quickly identified by national team coach Hugo Broos as one of the main young figures to lead his squad into a new era.

Just can’t wait for uSuthuTogether next season kuyodela umakhasana ⁦@AmaZuluFootball⁩ 🤞![CDATA[]]>🏾nasi pic.twitter.com/uOsiiu7YcR — Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) June 17, 2022 Brooks featured in five of six World Cup qualifying matches, including starting the crunch away match to continental powerhouse Ghana. His move to the KwaZulu-Natal based side will provide him with the right boost and fresh environment to regain his place in the national team after being left out the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco. Brooks has been one of the most enterprising youngsters in the league over the last two seasons, his performances earning him links to the nation's big three of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chief and Orlando Pirates. But he has opted for the beaches of Durban and his arrival has been met with great excited.

Story continues below Advertisement