Every game is like a final now - Baroka coach Vincent Kobola

Johannesburg - Baroka FC's fate appeared to be all but sealed when they suffered defeat at the hands of fellow relegation candidates Swallows FC two weeks ago. Former coach Kgoloko Thobejane was thereafter relieved of his duties as head coach, replaced with his assistant Vincent Kobola who was entrusted with the job of possibly surviving the dreaded drop to the GladAfrica Championship.

Story continues below Advertisment

The club's decision may prove to be of great significance as Baroka notched up just their fifth league win of the season, also their second in 2022. The 37-year-old Kobola had nothing but praise for his men after their victory against Golden Arrows and emphasised the importance of somehow managing to carve out victory in their remaining three games. ALSO READ: SuperSport hoping for win against Swallows to ensure top eight finish

"We played a very difficult game today but we're desperate to get three points and I'm happy we were able to do that today because Arrows are a good ball playing team but we kept our shape well and fought throughout," he said. "Every game we play is like a final right now, if we want to survive then we have to win all of our remaining games. I told the boys it's important to celebrate this moment, but tomorrow it's back to work because our next match is also a difficult one." Bakgakga will next step onto the pitch away at direct relegation competitors Chippa United. Even though The Chilli Boys have the worst home form, Kobola isn't leaving room for complacency.

Story continues below Advertisment