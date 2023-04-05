Every red card given to Kaizer Chiefs' opponents has been deserved, says Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg — The red-card decisions that have gone in Kaizer Chiefs’ favour this season have been legitimate, says coach Arthur Zwane. On Saturday, Chiefs laboured to a fifth successive win in all competitions for the first time this season, thanks to their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership.

Their two goals were scored by Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly in the first half. The former scored from the penalty spot against his former club. Amakhosi enjoyed a numerical advantage thereafter, following Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens’ deliberate handball outside the box. The keeper was sent for an early shower by referee Tshidiso Mkwanazi. That was a record 10th red card that has gone in Chiefs’ favour in 24 league matches this season and they have been accused of benefiting from dubious refereeing decisions.

Former Fifa accredited referees Victor Hlungwani and Andile “Ace” Ncobo were both in agreement, though, that Stephens duly deserved to get his marching orders for denying an obvious scoring opportunity. Zwane also supported the referees’ decisions ahead of their clash with Marumo Gallants on Saturday. “If in South Africa we can look at football differently, in a positive way that can help other people to understand the game better, (we can go far),” Zwane said.

Despite having a numerical advantage, Chiefs haven’t fully capitalised as they’ve received a lot of backlash for being wasteful. Zwane, though, has argued that teams switch tactics once they are a player down. “I am not saying this because of the situation that happened in our favour. (But) last night (Mamelodi) Sundowns’ opposition got a red card. And with all the quality that they have, that 18 minutes, you must have seen how Cape Town City defended when they were a man down,” Zwane said.

“What makes people say this is because when you have the advantage of one man, they think that you have already won the game. And that actually becomes more dangerous because you think you have the advantage. “But the other teams double or triple their effort. And the other option that they will give you at that time, will be a counter-attacking game. And they become even more dangerous. “Teams must have seen Kaizer Chiefs right now. So they plan against them because they know you can’t play an open game against them when you are a man down. You’ve got to have numbers to defend.”

Some of the red decisions that have gone Chiefs’ way has resulted from goalkeepers – such as Stephens and Salim Magoola – coming outside their boxes to make tactical fouls. “If you look at all the calls that were made by the officials: what did you see? Were they not legitimate? If the keeper handles the ball out of his 18-yard area, then what do you call it?” Zwane asked. “So I wouldn’t want to dwell too much on that one because everyone has their own opinions and we respect that. But if you go through all the challenges, the red cards and playing against a team that knows that they can’t match Kaizer Chiefs in open play (you’ll see we deserved them).”