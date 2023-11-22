Ex-Bafana star granted bail after appearing in court for attempted rape, domestic abuse

Former Bafana Bafana star Thamsanqa Gabuza was reportedly granted R3 000 bail after appearing in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted rape, domestic abuse and malicious damage to property.
According to reports, TS Galaxy’s Gabuza made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday. His case was adjourned to December 11 to allow for further investigation.
This is not the first time Gabuza, who has also played for the likes of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, has found himself in trouble with the law.
In 2017, the striker spent a night in jail after allegedly beating up his then girlfriend.
Gabuza’s appearance in court comes a day after former Orlando Pirates teammate Thembikosi Lorch, who is still with the Soweto giants, was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of domestic abuse charges.
Lorch had been found guilty of “assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm” in July. He was first arrested for the incident in 2020, and had faced a sentence of up to five years behind bars.
Gabuza and Lorch played together at Pirates between 2013 and 2019.
