Ex-Bafana star granted bail after appearing in court for attempted rape, domestic abuse

Former Bafana Bafana star Thamsanqa Gabuza was reportedly granted R3 000 bail after appearing in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted rape, domestic abuse and malicious damage to property. According to reports, TS Galaxy’s Gabuza made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday. His case was adjourned to December 11 to allow for further investigation.

Lorch had been found guilty of “assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm” in July. He was first arrested for the incident in 2020, and had faced a sentence of up to five years behind bars. Gabuza and Lorch played together at Pirates between 2013 and 2019. IOL Sport