MBOMBELA – Kaizer Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebrations started on a sour note with SuperSport United handing them only their second defeat in the Absa Premiership yesterday at Mbombela Stadium.
Amakhosi will celebrate their milestone on Tuesday. The following day they will grant their supporters free entrance at FNB Stadium for their clash with Highlands Park. But with their lead at the summit having been cut yesterday, the cake and champagne will be eaten moderately as the runaway train was stalled by the team that got a point from them at FNB Stadium in the first half of the season.
These two teams started 2020 in a bang by producing an entertaining spectacle in front of over 25 000 supporters. A large portion of those supporters left the stadium dejected after SuperSport and their handful of supporters walked away with maximum points and bragging rights of derailing the Chiefs’ train that was picking up steam.
The year that Amakhosi faithfuls would like to be a year of plenty started with a familiar foe, Bradley Grobler, tormenting the league’s early pacesetters. The SuperSport striker pounced early to give the hosts the lead in a move that was started by Kudakwashe Mahachi. The Zimbabwean laid the ball to Teboho Mokoena who whipped in an inviting cross that was finished by Grobler in the far post.
Grobler, who has a knack for scoring against Soweto giants, took his tally to double figures with his 10th goal in all competitions.