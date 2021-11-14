Ex-Chippa United mentor Dan Malesela lands head coach post at struggling Marumo Gallants

Cape Town - The much-travelled Dan Malesela has been appointed head coach of PSL strugglers Marumo Gallants who are winless in the DStv Premiership this season. Malesela, a former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player in his heyday takes over from Frenchman Sébastien Migné who was fired by the club after an altercation with the club's technical director Harris Choeu.

After the departure of Migné, the Limpopo-based club was mentored by caretaker coaches Raymond Mdaka and Mpho Maleka. They guided the struggling club to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round. On Saturday evening, the club released a statement to announce the appointment of the 56-year-old's Dan 'Dance' Malesela. His whose premier achievement in the coaching ranks was leading TS Galaxy, a GladAfrica side at the time, to the 2019 Nedbank Premiership. The statement reads: "After careful deliberation by the management team, Marumo Gallants FC has announced a new addition to the technical team.

🚨Breaking News: Marumo signs a New Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/j34SnyDeJT — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) November 13, 2021 "Dan Malesela has been appointed as the new head coach. The seasoned professional is a former Orlando Pirates player and had a stint as manager of Chippa United and TS Galaxy, respectively. "In 2018, Malesela was appointed manager of South African second division club TS Galaxy, helping them win the 2019–20 Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most successful teams in South Africa. "The Buccaneers legend is renowned for his teams playing attractive football.