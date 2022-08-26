Ex-Kaizer Chiefs keeper says Itumeleng Khune deserves chance of redemption

Johannesburg - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are hard at work reconstructing and revamping their team as they look to build a solid and sustainable model that will pioneer the club's success for years to come. The club are clearly still in the process of establishing their best starting 11 and after five matches played this season, the goalkeeping position has seen both Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson play their part.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo shared his feelings on the goalkeeping conundrum at the Naturena-based club, and urged management to give his former teammate Itumeleng Khune a chance to redeem himself. "Everyone deserves a chance, if they're able to give the other two goalkeepers an opportunity to play and prove themselves numerous times, then why are they not giving Itu (Khune) the same opportunity," he told IOL Sport.

"I told the chairman when I left Chiefs that one of the main reasons I left was because I wanted cup games and Itu could play the league and they couldn't give me that, so the same shouldn't happen to Itu now. Irrespective of age, he must get his chance to prove himself." Khune, once one of the nation's biggest stars, has found it hard to nail down a place in the Amakhosi set-up for a good two to three seasons now, but injuries and a dip in form have perhaps influenced previous coaches to look the other way for a permanent solution as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the most important components of any successful football team are the foundation and stability afforded by the man donning the number one in between the posts, and Khune has been exactly that for Amakhosi for well over a decade. Many may have expected his reintroduction into the team this campaign after new head coach Arthur Zwane confirmed the 35-year-old would remain as club captain, despite only turning out one time for the Amakhosi in the 2021/2022 season. Khune, an academy graduate of the club in 2007, has made no secret that he will remain patient until he is afforded his chance to lead his beloved Chiefs once again, and has been spotted on his social media accounts shedding down his body weight as he looks to prepare for his comeback.

Story continues below Advertisement