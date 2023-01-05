Cape Town - The highly exasperated Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp did not tip-toe his way through Tuesday's post-match presser. Instead, he climbed in boots and all and declared that Mamelodi Sundowns have already won the DStv Premiership title even though the season had only reached the halfway mark.

Story continues below Advertisement

Middendorp's lively media session followed his side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of champions Sundowns at Loftus. His exasperation would have been fuelled by several refereeing decisions that went against his team, including a strong penalty appeal that was dismissed. “I said it at the beginning of the season, the resources of a team like Sundowns are phenomenal,” said Middendorp. “Let’s not make jokes about it because at the end of the season, and this is a clear opinion, Sundowns will be at least 20 points in front of everybody.”

“It is the reality because of the resources they have. They have the best players in terms of fitness, cohesion and a good understanding. “It is only the end of the season in May, but they can celebrate from what I have seen in today's (Tuesday) match. For me, it is clear they have already won the league. If they don’t continue with the way they are going now, they will only destroy themselves. “They are too smart, too clever and the resources are there. This championship is done for the season."

Story continues below Advertisement

Swallows did not play like a side that was rock-bottom on the standings. They did not enjoy the lion's share of possession, but they matched Sundowns until the opening goal was scored. Their efforts to score were also held out by the crossbar on one occasion. Middendorp could be proud of the way he rallied his troops even though he admitted he was up against great odds. “You cannot play shoeshine (shoeshine and piano) soccer when you don’t have the resources," said Middendorp. "You cannot go with a Fiat 500 and expect to win Formula One. Stick to your resources, do what you have to, and then develop it."

Story continues below Advertisement

G🤩🤩D Morning Masandawana! 👋



How are we feeling after the first win of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣?#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/SS9VfvWA8x — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 4, 2023 Middendorp's Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena played down the talk that the Premiership is already won. “I’ve got big respect for coach Ernst and his opinions but it’s too early to say that the league is wrapped up because no league title has ever been won in January and so many games to go,” said Mokwena. “It was an important win against a difficult team. We expected and we spoke about it, even here in the presser and it proved to be very, very difficult.

“But these are the games (when you battle) that win you championships.” Log-leaders Sundowns have scored 13 goals without conceding in their past five league matches. On Friday, they go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash with Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban. Swallows (15th place) will also be in action on Friday in a bottom-of-the-log clash against Chippa United (14th), at Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto.