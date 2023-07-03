EXCLUSIVE: Agent confirms Lesedi Kapinga has left Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have officially parted ways with Lesedi Kapinga after the club elected against exercising their one-year option of extension in the player's contract. The 28-year-old midfielder signed with the Brazilians back in 2020 on a three-year contract with a further option to extend by another two seasons.

However, the Limpopo-born man has not had the best of times at the Chloorkop-based side, often restricted to appearances off the bench. Kapinga’s agent, Mushe Mudau, confirmed to IOL Sport that the club had opted against exercising their option on the player’s contract, subsequently making him a free agent. “I can confirm that Mamelodi Sundowns have not exercised their option on Kapinga’s contract, meaning he will leave the club,” he said.

He also added: “The club had until the 30th of June to get in contact with me or the player himself to communicate whether they'd like to extend the contract but they did not and he will be leaving.” “We thank Sundowns for the opportunity they have given him and the way they've taken care of him throughout his stay there and we hold no grudges as we leave.”

The former Black Leopards midfield maestro had attempted to seek pastures new in the January transfer window but restriction in time constraints saw him see out the last six months of his contract. It was also reported that the club was looking to use Kapinga in numerous swap deals around teams in the DStv Premiership with SuperSport United and Cape Town City linked. However, Kapinga now departs on free release having made 39 appearances in his three years at the club, winning three league titles and the Nedbank Cup.