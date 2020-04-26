EXCLUSIVE: Pay cuts a real possibility at Cape Town City

Cape Town City have confirmed that they are contemplating salary cuts in the month of May and June. AmaZulu emerged as the first team in the elite league to propose salary cuts because of the Corona virus outbreak. John Comitis, the chairman of Cape Town City has informed Independent Media that they are considering implementing salary cuts as from next month. "Nobody is going to escape this pandemic in my opinion. Even some of the big clubs all over the world are feeling the pressure. There's no difference for us, what we should try and do is to be fair as possible and to be as reasonable as we can in basis that we keep the club alive financially and we manage not to collapse," Comitis explained. The league is set to meet it members on Thursday to map the way forward. The Premier Soccer League action has been halted because of this pandemic.

"In the light of the lot of revenue not coming through for us other than the grant which we dearly hope it is still going to come because if it doesn't that will add more pressure to all of us, we've taken all the consultative process with all our staff and players that there has to be some kind of salary cut in May and June. We are trying to pay 100% in April. This is a not a good situation for anyone. At this stage, we seem to be okay," Comitis explained.

Clubs like Cape Umoya United, TTM and Real Kings are also set to implement salary cuts in GladAfrica Championship.

"Players are not in a same package. We have to take that in to consideration. There are those that are in a higher package and small package. We've got to be considerate to everyone. You can't just make one rule to everyone. It is not fair." Comitis stated.

Secretary General at South African Football Player's Union (Safpu), Nhlanhla Shabalala confirmed that other clubs in GladAfrica Championship have already implemented these salary cuts.

"At Cape Umoya they deducted players salaries by 50%. They didn't engage the players. These players received payslips. They not sure if they will be back paid or not where this has past. At TTM, there are no payslips. So, they can't apply for UIF Funds. The league has closed temporarily." Shabalala articulated.

