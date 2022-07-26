Expert analysis: Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United set to lead from the front

Mamelodi Sundowns will be in search of their sixth successive championship but they’ll face stiff competition on the local front from rivals SuperSport United, who’ve re-signed championship-winning Gavin Hunt. Here, Mihlali Baleka and Herman Gibbs give a detailed analysis on what the football fraternity can expect from the Tshwane giants next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns Home ground: Loftus Versfeld Head coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela

Big name signings: Ronwen Williams and Sipho Mbule Sundowns are set for another ground-breaking outing in the local top-flight this season. That they have kept the bulk of the squad, cutting the deadwood. The signing of the duo of Williams and Mbule could prove to be a masterstroke. Every player that enters the gates of Chloorkop is there to serve a purpose, which is to help the team be a force locally and on continental soil.

With every passing season, a new hero is born or players that were written off are rediscovering their form at Sundown, like Andile Jali, who was once again a happy chap last season. That season, however, belonged to Peter Shalulile, the Namibian international defending his Footballer of the Season award for his exploits in front of goal. Coaching trio – Mngqithi, Mokwena and Komphela - know that they have a mammoth task in front of them but they have the luxury to pick up where they left off last season. Key players: Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Andile Jali

Last season: Champions, W19 D8 L3 Prediction: Champions SuperSport United

Home ground: Lucas Moripe Head coach: Gavin Hunt Big name signing: Thulani Hlatshwayo

The return of Gavin Hunt as head coach has raised expectations of a massive change of fortunes at Matsatsantsa. Hunt is one of the PSL's most experienced and successful coaches and was at the helm of SuperSport when they won three consecutive league championships from 2008 to 2010. Hunt has a reputation for spotting young talent and has the capacity to bring the best out of his players. Since his arrival at SuperSport, the club have only made one signing - Hlatshwayo, the former Orlando Pirates stalwart. United have several players on trial at their training camp and they are expected to make a few more signings.

Hunt's technical team includes Andre Arendse, Thabo September, Roscoe Krieling and Grant Johnson. They are experienced hands and will provide Hunt with valuable back-up. Long-serving club captain Ronwen Williams, who has been a custodian of the club for several seasons, has joined crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Key players: Siyabonga Nhlapo, Luke Fleurs and Selaelo Rasebotja Last season: 8th; W10 D10 L10