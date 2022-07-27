Expert analysis: Maritzburg United, Royal AM, Richards Bay, battle for the KZN heartland

Durban - For the first time in PSL history, KwaZulu-Natal will have a record five teams in the top-flight. Royal AM enter the new season as the top KZN club but given the structural changes that Thwihli Thwahla have experienced, which includes the loss of last season’s coach John Maduka and top scorer Victor Letsoalo, a power shift in the province is firmly on the cards.

Here, Eshlin Vedan and Mihlali Baleka inspect the potential of the KZN clubs based outside of Durban. Maritzburg United Homeground: Harry Gwala Stadium

Head Coach: John Maduka Big name signings: Given Mashikinya, Bonginkosi Makume, King Ndlovu, Khomotso Masia and Bongani Sam Given the circumstances at the club, one can say that Ernst Middendorp did an okay job at Maritzburg during the season-and-a-half that he spent with the team.

However, the German tactician lost his job recently as chairman Farook Kadodia wants more than fighting relegation every season. Enter Maduka. John Maduka will be hoping for some good fortune in Maritzburg. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix The former Bloemfontein Celtic is a surprise arrival at the Team of Choice and Kadodia will demand nothing less than a Top 8 finish from the club this season. It will also be hoped that Maduka – who favours a 3-4-3 formation - will bring in a more attacking style of play, as he did while at Royal AM last season. Key Players: Friday Samu, Marcel Engelhardt, Bongani Sam

Last season: 12th W7 D9 L14 Prediction: Top 8 Richards Bay

Homeground: King Zwelithini Stadium (temporary) Head Coach: Pitso Dladla Big name signings: Michael Gumede, Abel Mabaso, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Nkanyiso Zungu, Neil Boshoff and Salim Magoola

This is Richards Bay’s first season in the top-flight and the aim for the Natal Rich Boyz will be to avoid relegation. If one thing is certain, Pitso Dladla’s side will have a strong goalkeeping department. They have roped in Ugandan international Magoola, who brings in CAF Champions League experience. They have also acquired the services of experienced former AmaZulu shot-stopper Boshoff. Abel Mabaso will be hoping to perform at his new club. Photo: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix The presence of experienced players will be vital for Dladla’s side this season; and they have made an effort to bring that in, acquiring Mabaso and Zungu from Orlando Pirates.

Times will be tough for Richards Bay. Therefore, the most important thing for them initially will be to weather the storm and get the basics right in an effort to avoid the drop. Key players: Salim Magoola, Nkanyiso Zungu and Abel Mabaso Last season: Promoted from GladAfrica Championship W14 D12 L4

Prediction: 12th Royal AM Homeground: Chatsworth Stadium

Head coach: Dan “Dance” Malesela, Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo Big name signings: Andre de Jong, Samir Nurkovic, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Philani Cele, Shane Roberts, Lesvin Stoffels and Khatha Ndlovu Royal AM had a memorable inaugural season in the top-flight last term as they finished third and qualified for continental football. Nonetheless, their job will be cut out for them this season as they juggle between domestic and international football.

The recent appointment of co-coaches Malesela, Zondo and Nteo might prove to be a misstep. The trio comes from three different schools of coaching - Malesela likes shoe shine football; Zondo is all about transition; while Nteo is still cutting his coaching teeth at senior level. Perhaps the team will be aided by the foundation previously laid by Maduka, who resigned at the end of last season. Kaizer Chiefs Samir Nurkovic during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs held at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on 2 April 2022 © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix The arrival of Nurkovic and Gamildien should help the team up-front. Another top three finish might not be possible again, however, so president Shaun Mkhize will have to be patient. Key players: Patrick Nyame, Samir Nurkovic and Thabo Matlaba