Expert analysis: Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United, TS Galaxy are the outsiders within

Durban - The clubs from Limpopo and Mpumalanga might surprise here and there, but overall Smiso Msomi and Eshlin Vedan believe they will have a tough time in the Premiership this season Marumo Gallants

Homeground: Peter Mokaba Stadium Head Coach: Romain Folz Big name signings: N/A

Marumo Gallants are about to enter the new season with a great deal of uncertainty following the loss of two of their biggest assets in former head coach Dan 'Dance' Malesela and enterprising deep-lying playmaker Miguel Timm who joined Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. The Polokwane-based club drifted into the wilderness to appoint 31-year-old French-Moroccan Folz as their new mentor, who joins the club from Botswana's Township Rollers. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's good work in retaining players like Ndlondlo and Otladisa might offer their supporters much needed optimism ahead of what is expected to be a difficult season.

Key Players: Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Katlego Otladisa Last Season: 10th W7 D13 L10 Prediction: 14th

Sekhukhune United Homeground: Peter Mokaba Stadium Head Coach: Kaitano Tembo

Big name signings: Daniel Cardoso and Victor Letsoalo Daniel Cardoso will look to make a mark at his new club. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Babina Noko will be spotting a new look side on the opening day of DStv Premiership action, an attribute that has become synonymous with the club. They have roped in 16 new players and a new head coach in Tembo ahead of the new season for a total of 36 signings over two years at the club. This club's principles are perfectly aligned with the kind of game Tembo likes to employ, a stubborn outfit built on top of a solid backline.

Their recent move to Limpopo may also bring about a degree of luck and stability for Sekhukhune as they look to rebuild themselves into a regular holder of a top eight spot. Key Players: Toaster Nsabata and Edwin Gymah Last Season: 11th W8 D9 L13

Predictions: 13th TS Galaxy Season Home Ground: Mbombela Stadium

Head Coach: Sead Ramovic Big name signings: Xola Mlambo and Sibusiso Vilakazi With more than two seasons of experience in the top-flight, TS Galaxy will now be looking to find some consistency in the league rather than having to negotiate yet another relegation battle. Head coach Ramovic has earned praise for the way in which he has steadied the ship since succeeding Owen da Gama.

On paper the squad that the Rockets boast is quite mediocre and it will be an impressive feat if they do manage to gain a Top 8 finish. The team has also lost some key players, including Augustine Kwem and youngster Ethan Brooks, both of whom have joined AmaZulu. However, they have also roped in Vilakazi and Mlambo, who boast a wealth of experience. Buthelezi has also proven to be a reliable shot-stopper and has the potential to push for Bafana Bafana selection. Three key players: Melusi Buthelezi, Vuyo Mere and Xola Mlambo