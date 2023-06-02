Johannesburg - Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has revealed that their next opponent, Cape Town Spurs, might pose more danger to his side considering they have a number of experienced campaigners. The Team of Choice will travel to the Athlone Stadium to battle The Urban Warriors in a 3 pm kick-off on Saturday, a bid to claim control of the mini-league standings.

Davids and his Maritzburg side comfortably dispatched the other team in the promotion/relegation playoffs in Casric Stars, although they were guilty of wastefulness at times. In Spurs, Maritzburg will meet a side that has three of their former players in their ranks.

The well-travelled trio of Clayton Daniels (38), Nazeer Allie(38) and Michael Morton (34) have been integral cogs for Spurs’ bid for top-flight football and their history with Maritzburg might have an influence in the result. Davids admitted to members of the media that coach Shaun Bartlett’s side might prove even more difficult to break down with those players on the field.

“Yes they have experienced players with Morton, Allie, Daniel and (Jarrod) Moroole is experienced as well so they have an experienced squad that knows how to defend in a clear structure,” he explained. “But we have to show our dominance in how we approach the game and how we play to score goals.” “This is definitely a different game because Cape Town Spurs are more on the level of the PSL and that's why I was hard on the players (against Casric).”

Davids was left frustrated at the end of their opening match against Casric after his side created numerous opportunities to score, but failed to put them away. Maritzburg will now welcome the return of their top scorer this season in the form of Amadou Soukouna, who missed out in the last game because of suspension. Davids admitted the return of the Frenchman is a welcomed boost, but it might give him headaches when putting together his starting 11.

“Yeah Amadou comes back and he'll have to fight for his place but it's not so easy now after this result, do we carry on with the same lineup?.. I don't know, we'll see at training,” he said.

The Team of Choice will want to keep their late-season good spell going, having gone three games unbeaten in the league before their victory against Casric. @ScribeSmiso