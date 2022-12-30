Cape Town - Fadlu Davids, who replaced John Maduka as Maritzburg United's coach is hoping to start his tenure on a winning note against TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday evening (start 7.30). It is Davids's second appointment as Maritzburg's coach and a highlight of his first stint was guiding Maritzburg to the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

He believes having been at the club before will help him be more successful in his second stint. “I am really excited to be back here and having been here as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said Davids. “I understand the club quite well and it will make it easy for my technical team and players to hit the ground running.”

Maritzburg will welcome new signing Wayde Jooste. The right-back, who is one of the best crosses of the ball in the country, was snapped up by the Team of Choice on a free transfer. Jooste's incisive and accurate crosses are likely to unsettle Galaxy's defence. CLUB UPDATE



Meet our technical team behind Coach Fadlu Davids. Wayne Sandilands (Goalkeeper Coach), Darian Wilken (Assistant Coach), Burger Van Der Merwe (Physical Trainer) and Mueez Kajee (Performance/Video Analyst).#WeAreUnited #TeamOfChoice pic.twitter.com/GwhmMNB6AV — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 22, 2022 Maritzburg's 'Team of Choice' are hoping to resume their campaign with a much-needed win after a 2-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows at home on October 28. Galaxy will also be desperate for a win having drawn 1-1 with Sekhukhune United at home in their last league game which was played on October 30.

The Rockets are placed 12th on the Premiership standings, and they will move into the top eight if they overcome Maritzburg and the other results go their way. The Mpumalanga side toured Turkey where they played international club friendlies during the recent break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Galaxy captain Given Msimango felt that they are returning to South Africa as an improved team after facing UC Sampdoria, Dynamo Dresden, Al Batin and Giresunspor in Turkey.

