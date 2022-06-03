Fadlu Davids to leave Orlando Pirates, club confirms

Durban — Orlando Pirates Football Club have confirmed that they have parted ways with co-coach Fadlu Davids. "41 year old Davids, who joined the organisation in 2019 as an Assistant Coach, will leave the Club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month," read a club statement on Friday afternoon.

"Ever professional and always disciplined in his approach, Mr Davids leaves the Club having performed his duties in an exemplary manner."







David's dismissal comes as no surprise following a below par campaign for the Buccaneers in which they finished without a trophy and seemingly ran out of steam towards the end of the season. Their sixth placed finish in the DStv Premiership was the lowest they have finished in the last five years.

The former Maritzburg United man along with fellow co-coach Mandla Ncikazi came under the spotlight after the Sea Robbers were denied a CAF Confederations Cup triumph at the hands of RS Berkane. Relevant changes are expected to be made at the Johannesburg based club with another already confirmed alongside David's departure. "Meanwhile, the Club can also confirm the departure of Head Performance Analyst Darian Wilken.

“Wilken has expressed his intention to head into coaching which is a decision the Club respects and supports. There is no doubt that he will be an asset to the South African football industry one day. "On behalf of the Club, we would like to wish both Mr Davids and Mr Wilken all the best in their future endeavours." @SmisoMsomi16

