DURBAN – It is now or never for Maritzburg United coach, Fadlu Davids. He has to beat Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium in a PSL tussle tomorrow and save his job. The Team of Choice are languishing at the bottom of the table and the owners of the team are in panic mode. All they want is victory tomorrow, otherwise Davids will be sent packing.

Baroka are also struggling in the league. They might have won the Telkom Knockout against Orlando Pirates, but they are bottom of the standings. It is going to be a battle of the strugglers in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow, with both teams are level on 11 points. The Team of Choice have played 13 games, while Baroka have been involved in 14 matches. Baroka are 16th, while Maritzburg are 15th.

Davids knows very well that his future hangs on this particular encounter. His team hasn’t won any of their last eight league games, losing two and drawing six matches.

Davids enjoyed a sparkling start in to his tenure as Maritzburg head coach last season. They reached the semi-finals of the MTN8, Nedbank Cup final and finished fourth in the league.

The Team of Choice have endured turbulent times this season. They have only registered one victory in the league this season. United edged Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in September. Since then they haven’t won.

Worst of all is that they haven’t won at home. They have lost one game and drawn six encounters. Golden Arrows defeated the Team of Choice in the opening fixture of the season.

They have since shared the spoils with Kaizer Chiefs, Wits, Cape Town City, Highlands Park, Chippa United and Black Leopards.

Davids and his troops simply have to deliver the goods at home tomorrow. To do that they need to score goals; something they haven’t done consistently this season.

The Team of Choice have only scored five goals. That is the least by any side in the league. They need to improve that return in front of goal if they want to move out of the relegation zone.

