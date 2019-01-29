Former SuperSport United player Fagrie Lakay signed a pre-contract with Wits, and both clubs have agreed on the deal. Photo: @BidvestWits via Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – SuperSport United on Tuesday announced that striker Fagrie Lakay has moved to Bidvest Wits with immediate effect.

Former Santos player Lakay has signed a pre-contract with Wits, and both clubs have agreed on the deal.

The 21-year old leaves Matsatsantsa with three trophies and a Caf Confederation Cup runners-up medal in his three-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Moving in the other direction is Mxolisi Macuphu, who will be on loan to SuperSport United until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Macuphu was recently called up to the national team for the crucial Afcon qualifier clash against Libya after a very impressive start of the 2018/19 season, and will look to recapture that form during his stay at Matsatsantsa.

African News Agency (ANA)