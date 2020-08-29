Fagrie Lakay nets hat-trick as Cape Town City hammer Golden Arrows

DURBAN – Fagrie Lakay scored a hat-trick as Cape Town City made light work of Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership clash at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old was at his menacing best as he found the back of the net in the ninth, 12th and 94th minutes for his first ever senior hat-trick as the Citizens made it four wins in the last five games.

After a difficult start to the season, Jan Olde Riekerink’s men have finally found their groove, and with two games remaining, they’ve all but secured their spot in the top eight.

Knox Mutizwa scored the solitary goal in the 74th minute for Steve Komphela’s men, who, despite a five-games winless run, would consider themselves safe from the drop.

City are now 7th on the log with 39 points. They look set to finish in the top eight for the fourth consecutive season since their inception.