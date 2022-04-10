Fairytale season goes on for MaMkhize’s Royal AM as they book Nedbank Cup semi-final spot

Durban — Royal AM booked a spot in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns after downing the UnIversity of Pretoria 3-2 in an entertaining game at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. The game was a contest of two halves. Wonderboy Makhubu gave AmaTuks the lead in the 18th minute after finding himself with a free-header opportunity after Malesela Cokoe whipped in a cross.

Just over 10 minutes later, Makhubu doubled the lead for his side. This time after Keegan Allan whipped in a cross towards him. He produced a composed finish that gave Royal AM keeper Patrick Nyame no chance of saving. AmaTuks dominated the first half as Royal AM struggled to get going. Allan and Makhubu in particular were causing serious problems to Royal AM defender Ricardo Nascimento. The away side totally deserved their opening goal and it was hardly surprising that they even went 2-0 ahead based on how the game was flowing at the time. Royal AM coach John Maduka must have had a very stern talk with his troops at half-time because they entered the second period looking like a completely different team.

They started dominating to such an extent that all ten of AmaTuks' outfield players were in their defensive half for majority of the second half. Victor Letsoalo pulled one back for Maduka's side in the 57th minute. The Bafana Bafana striker won his side a penalty after being brought down by goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi. He ended up sending Msibi the wrong way from the spot. Letsoalo would go on to get his brace and find an equalizer for his team in the 79th minute. The ball fell to him following an AmaTuks attack and he produced a calm finish beyond Msibi. Just as the game looked destined for extra time, Mfundo Thikazi won it for Royal AM in second half stoppage time. He received a pass from Sedwyn George before slotting home.

