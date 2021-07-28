Fans decide on Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates teams for Carling Black Label Cup
CAPE TOWN – Football fans have voted in their numbers for the players who will be included in the starting line-ups of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in Sunday's Carling Black Label Cup at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Sunday's match will be the ninth edition of the Carling Black Label Cup. Last year the match did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday evening, the voting process closes and the organisers named the two teams.
For Pirates, Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori and striker Thabang Monare managed more than 100 000 votes and were the most popular Buccaneer players.
Voting was more far more prolific for Chiefs players and three players managed close to 200 000 votes. Top of the pops was striker Samir Nurkovic with more than 193 000 votes.
He was followed by goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune on 188 000, and Khama Billiat on 131 000.
Teams
Orlando Pirates: Richard Ofori, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Wayde Jooste, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari, Deon Hotto, Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare, Gabadinho Mhango.
Kazier Chiefs: Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Happy Mashiane, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebohang Lesako, Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Sabelo Radebe, Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat.
IOL Sport