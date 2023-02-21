Fans need to be patient with Arthur Zwane, pleads Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has pleaded for patience from the club’s supporters as his team scrambles to get their ducks in a row ahead of the Soweto derby. Amakhosi will meet arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a capacity crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Khune, who has been in the firing line along with the club’s coach Arthur Zwane for his inconsistent performances, spoke to members of the media on Tuesday.

Chiefs have been known to be a radical bunch in recent years, with tensions increasing along with the number of years the club has gone without lifting a trophy. The 35-year-old shot-stopper has deputised for Brandon Peterson for three games, as Zwane struggles to find his long-term first choice keeper. However, Khune has reminded club’s supporters that Chiefs have listened and acted on their demands of acquiring new playing personnel and appointing a coach that fits the club’s culture.

Khune also urged fans to be patient with the process of restructuring and rebuilding.

”All I have to say to our fans, our supporters, yes we’ve been asking for patience, but again they need to understand that there have been different coaches in the past seasons,” Khune said. “Because most of the time it’s what they recommend to the management and I don’t know how they make that decision, but the club have delivered on certain coaches that the fans have recommended, on a number of players that they wanted to come in. SEE ALSO: Not in the name of the father, why Kaizer Chiefs fan Mduduzi Shabalala jumped the Pirate ship

“Everyone that’s come in needs time to settle, needs time … We understand that Kaizer Chiefs is not the club to wait, it’s a club where we have to play every match to win, every silverware we must challenge.”

Khune, who is also club captain explained that adjusting to life at Chiefs can be difficult and even though it will take time, he and other senior players are helping to fast-track the process. SEE ALSO: Kaizer Chiefs board give coach Arthur Zwane their full backing ahead of Soweto derby “But again, when you have players that are new in the setup, they don’t understand the setup, it’s our responsibility and role as leaders who have been there for long to guide them. It’s never easy and it won’t just take one day to turn around, it will take quite some time,” said Khune.