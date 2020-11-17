Farook Kadodia confident Maritzburg can ’put things right’

DURBAN - Maritzburg United chairperson Farook Kadodia has said that the club is making efforts to “put things right.” The Team of Choice has endured a poor start to the season after having lost their opening four games in all competitions, which includes three DSTV Premiership defeats.

“As a brand, we have to play good football and get results. We just don’t want to react to tough times. We need to get points early. We have five games before Christmas and we will make sure that players who were battling for work permits will be available on Saturday against Black Leopards. I am confident that we will turn things around,” he said.

One of the reasons cited for Maritzburg’s struggles so far this season has been the loss of former goalkeeper Richard Ofori, widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the DSTV Premiership to Orlando Pirates.

“It is quite difficult to get the right guy to replace him. I think that once Sebastian Mwange settles, he will be an adequate replacement for Ofori. The new signings outweigh the players that we lost,” said Kadodia.

Another departure which Maritzburg saw recently was that of former assistant coach Vincent Kombola. The club has since brought in former player and Bafana Bafana star Delron Buckley as second assistant coach to Eric Tinkler.