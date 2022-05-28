Fatigue took its toll on us - Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates squandered a two goal first half lead in a competitive encounter against Royal AM, a match that ended 2-2 after a capitulation at the climax by the Buccaneers. The Sea Robbers seemed to be cruising to a relatively comfortable victory when Deon Hotto and Kwameh Peprah put them ahead with two quick-fire goals in the opening six minutes.

However at the resumption of the second period, Pirates started to show signs of a team that has played three games in the last seven days and co-coach Fadlu Davids feels his players did everything they could - but fatigue played a key role in the concessions of two late goals. "I think the players gave it the last energy they had, but fatigue played a role in the way we conceded our goals and the first one by (Thabo) Matlaba is a clear indication of how we failed to apply pressure on the ball and allowed them space," Davids said after the match. ALSO READ: Pirates’ Champions League qualification hopes over after they blow two goal lead in Royal AM draw

"We kept our pressing structure very well in the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half and after that we just ran out of energy, and we started to drift further and further back and that allowed room for them to take shots and create opportunities." The result in Durban rounded off what has been a rollercoaster week for Pirates after losing the Confederation Cup final and blowing Maritzburg United in a league clash away four days later.

However, this draw means they can no longer play in the Champions League next season, but are in with slightest chance at returning to the Confederation Cup. "We know we have to beat SuperSport United by 5-0 to qualify for the Confederation Cup but I feel really sorry for the players," said Fadlu.

