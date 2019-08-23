Itumeleng Khune was at No 1 on the South Africa trend on Twitter on Friday. Photo: BackpagePix

There have been some top-notch goalkeepers manning the goal for Kaizer Chiefs over the years. Older fans will remember Gary Bailey and William Shongwe from the 1980s, and later Wade du Plessis and Brian Baloyi.

The modern-day Chiefs fanatics will know Rowen Fernandez and Itumeleng Khune, among others.

But just who is your absolute favourite? Chiefs fans lit up Twitter on Friday afternoon as they debated the big issue.

A Chiefs fans account called @KCfanTV posed the following question with pictures of Baloyi, Fernandez and Khune: “Who is your favourite Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper?”

Earlier in the day, current Amakhosi shot-stopped Daniel Akpeyi spoke about his frustration of how he is likely to make way for Khune once more, who is set to return from his long-term shoulder injury soon.

In an article on IOL Sport, Akpeyi said: “Sometimes this game can be tricky, but when you have someone who understands the dynamics of this game, who understands how things run (it’s better). I am in a team where I will not be playing 100 percent of games.

“That should be understood because there is no way that I can push Khune aside, no matter if he is on form or not.

“He has this background that it would be difficult for you to push him out. I am just being honest about it.”

Brian Baloyi was trending at No 3 on Twitter on Friday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Khune is certainly one of the most popular footballers in Mzansi, but so too was Baloyi.

Both goalies were high up on the South Africa trends on Twitter on Friday evening, with ‘Khune’ at No 1 and ‘Brian Baloyi’ fourth for most of the day.

At the time of writing, Khune was second and Baloyi third.

So, who is your favourite?





