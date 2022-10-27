Fear not ‘Khosi, form means nothing in the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will collide in the illustrious Soweto Derby on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in a 3:30 pm kick-off. Amakhosi are looking to bounce back from their disappointing MTN8 semi-final exit and pick up their fourth consecutive victory over their local rivals, the Sea Robbers.

Pirates are riding a really good wave of positivity at the moment after embarrassing the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 clash, which was a second successive victory for the Buccaneers. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is one of a few individuals lucky enough to feature in this blockbuster fixture in the colours of both Chiefs and Pirates.

The 49-year-old believes that his side's form in comparison to that of their opponents will have no influence on the 90 minutes. "We're expecting a really difficult game because Pirates, at the moment, are oozing confidence because they've been winning games in the MTN8 but when Chiefs and Pirates meet, previous form counts for nothing," he said.

"What matters most is what happens on the day of the game in regards to who takes charge and dictates terms and eventually takes their goal scoring opportunities." The new-look Chiefs side has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as questions of quality and big match temperament surround their camp. Stand-in captain Keagan Dolly revealed what kind of attitude the players within the Chiefs training base have adopted in recent weeks as the biggest fixture of the season approaches.

"In terms of the pressure, we at Chiefs have taken the pressure to be a privilege," said Dolly. "It's a big privilege to be a part of those major derby, we're part of a few that get the opportunity to play at a sold out FNB stadium and that's the kind of stuff we live on at Chiefs." @ScribeSmiso