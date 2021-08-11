Fearless Swallows braced for a crackerjack showdown against Orlando Pirates

CAPE TOWN - Last season Swallows ran up a hitherto unmatched total of 20 draws in a season and coach Brandon Truter said it was a statistic that did not suit the team's attack-minded approach to football. Truter was speaking at Wednesday's MTN8 press conference for Saturday's quarterfinal against defending champions Orlando Pirates in Soweto.

"We will not have the mindset that when we are away to look for a draw," said Truter. "It is not in our DNA and that is not the culture we have created. "We are Swallows, and this is how we'll play. Our opponents will know what we will do on the day. They can change if they want, but we will not change.

"We are not scared to say this is how we play, and you can adapt to do what you want against us. "We have a certain amount of arrogance in our playing style, and it does not follow that we want to change that.

"We have our style, and we have a mindset. It is the case with other teams too. "This winning culture is what we're trying to instil in the boys. We want to be fearless on the field of play. "Whether we are home or away, our playing style and our philosophy will not change."

Of late, Swallows attracted a great deal of attention after they failed to sign former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana left-winger George Lebese who has been training with them. On Wednesday Truter explained that Lebese didn't fit in at Swallows.

“George Lebese, what a player! He is top, top quality,” said Truter. “Unfortunately for George, his style of play and what he brings to the table does not fit the Swallows way of playing. "We need to look at the club first before we consider anything else. “George is a top player, there is no doubt about it. We also had to get the right players in the right positions. We also look at players with the right characteristics.

“Any other day, I would take George in my team. You can be the best player, but if it affects the whole make-up of the squad, we will consider that. We have decided how we want to play, and then I would rather consider the team than the individual. “We have a playing style at Swallows that we want to maintain. There are certain aspects within the team that are non-negotiable. Unfortunately, George lost out in that regard." Truter has promised his team will be "fearless" Saturday, and he expects a crackerjack clash because both teams will be decidedly attack-minded.