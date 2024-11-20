Fiacre Ntwari addresses Kaizer Chiefs struggles: ‘I’m not the problem’

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has insisted that he is not the only problem at the Soweto giants amid the club’s struggles in the Betway Premiership. Amakhosi have had a difficult start to the new season, having collected only seven points from five games. This slow start has seen them slip to eighth in the league.

The Rwandan goalkeeper has conceded 14 goals in nine matches across all competitions this season, managing to keep only one clean sheet. "It's not about me being the problem, the issue is the team isn't in a good place right now," said Ntwari.

“We started the season well, but over the last three games, we haven’t performed as expected. This is a team with a passionate fan base, and the pressure to win every match is always there,” Ntwari told Rwandan publication The New Times. Ntwari aslo addressed the criticism directed at him, stating it was part of football, and expressed his belief that the club’s fortunes would improve. “It’s not a big deal. These things happen in football. You can’t win every match, and sometimes fans don’t handle that well. But that’s the reality of the sport. I believe things will improve in the coming days.