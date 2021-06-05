Fifa boss Gianni Infantino reaches out to league-winning Mamelodi Sundowns

CAPE TOWN - Fifa boss Gianni Infantino has reached out to the South African Football Association (Safa) to offer his congratulations on the occasion of Mamelodi Sundowns being crowned domestic league champions.

Since Infantino became the president of the international governing body of football, he has had a close working relationship with Safa President Danny Jordaan and Patrice Motsepe, the newly-elected president of CAF (Confederation of African Football) and owner of Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Downs are on the up and up: Five reasons why Mamelodi Sundowns deserve the league title

In the letter to Jordaan, Infantino congratulates Sundowns. He also thanks Safa for their efforts to promote the development of football worldwide.

The letter reads:

Dear President,

Please allow me to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns FC for having been crowned 2020/21 champions of South Africa!

This title is, no doubt, the result of hard work, passion and commitment, and everyone at the club can be proud of this important achievement. I would be grateful if you could please extend my congratulations to everybody involved, whom I encourage to continue working with team spirit, passion and determination.

On behalf of the international football community, I finally take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and the prosperity of football in South Africa, in your region and around the world.

I look forward to seeing you again.

Yours sincerely

Gianni Infantino

@Herman_Gibbs