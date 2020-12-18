Fifa president pays tribute to Motjeka Madisha
JOHANNESBURG - Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) president Gianni Infantino on Thursday paid tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who died in a car crash.
The 25-year-old Madisha died in the early hours of the morning on December 12 in Kempton Park.
The news attracted the attention of Infantino, who wrote to the SA Football Association to convey his condolences.
Infantino said: “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic and sudden passing of international player Motjeka Madisha. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.
“During his career, Motjeka Madisha was regularly capped by South Africa in recent years. At club level, having started his career at M Tigers FC, he will be remembered for his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns FC, started in 2016, where he notably won three consecutive championship titles. He played also one season at Highlands Park FC.
“Bafana Bafana regular, pivotal member of the team, humble and always smiling, his personality, his loyalty and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.
"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the South African Football Association and to Mamelodi Sundowns and, most importantly, to Motjeka’s family, teammates, friends and loved ones.
“Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little peace and solace in this time of sadness.”
African News Agency (ANA)