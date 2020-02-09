FILE - Cape Town City's Thabo Nodada coach Jan Olde Riekerink. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Absa Premiership outfit Cape Town City were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup competition after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands First Division side Mbombela United at the Kanyamazane Stadium, Nelspruit, on Sunday afternoon. The killer blow was struck by Justice Figuareido in the 35th minute. Mbombela United, coached by former Santos and Ajax Cape Town defender Duran Francis, held out for a Round 32 victory.

Figuaredo was named 'Man of the Match' for his wonder strike and pocketed the R5000 reward.

Mbombela came into the match without any form and have been on a winless five-match streak. They are presently marooned near the bottom of the National First Division table.

Just past the hour mark, Mbombela defender stalked into the firing zone and steered the ball into the net but he was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.