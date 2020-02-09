FILE - Cape Town City's Thabo Nodada coach Jan Olde Riekerink. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Absa Premiership outfit Cape Town City were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup competition after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands First Division side Mbombela United at the Kanyamazane Stadium, Nelspruit, on Sunday afternoon.

The killer blow was struck by Justice Figuareido in the 35th minute. Mbombela United, coached by former Santos and Ajax Cape Town defender Duran Francis, held out for a Round 32 victory.

Figuaredo was named 'Man of the Match' for his wonder strike and pocketed the R5000 reward.

Mbombela came into the match without any form and have been on a winless five-match streak. They are presently marooned near the bottom of the National First Division table.

Just past the hour mark, Mbombela defender stalked into the firing zone and steered the ball into the net but he was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

Meanwhile, at the Thohoyandou Stadium, Limpopo, Black Leopards also advanced to the Last 16 round on Sunday after thrashing North West University 4-0.

Leopards needed just seven minutes to open their account when Mogakolodi Ngele scored and that proved to be the only first-half goal.

Thobani Mncwango was next in on the act with goals in the 59th and 81st minutes and that effectively sealed the opposition's fate.

Tumelo Khutlang wrapped up the scoring two minutes into injury time to complete the 4-0 rout.

African News Agency (ANA)