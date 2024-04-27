Independent Online
Finally … Kaizer Chiefs bag first win in league in seven weeks against SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs Mduduzi Tshabalala. Cape Town City fc against Kaizer Chiefs during their ABSA Premier Soccer league game at Athlone Staduim

FILE. Coming into the match, Kaizer Chiefs’ winless streak in the league had grown to five matches which dated back to March 5 when they picked up their last victory. Seen here: Mduduzi Shabalala in action for Chiefs. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Share

Kaizer Chiefs finally picked up their first DStv Premiership win in five games with a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United in Polokwane on Saturday.

Coming into the match, Chiefs’ winless streak in the league had grown to five matches which dated back to March 5 when they picked up their last victory.

Chiefs opened the scoring in the 20th minute through a sublime strike by Christian Saile as he pounced on a loose ball in the SuperSport box. Incredibly, It was the first goal for Chiefs in 415 minutes of football.

SuperSport responded as Keenan Bezuidenhout drew a sharp save from Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma with a stinging effort on the half hour mark from close range.

SuperSport strike back

SuperSport hit back after the break, as they were awarded a penalty as Terrence Dzvukamanja stepped up and converted from the spot.

Chiefs regained the lead in the 76th minute as youngster Mduduzi Shabalala found space just outside the SuperSport box, before delivering a perfect shot into the corner of the net.

After the match, Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson cut a relieved figure.

“We’ve broken the egg. It’s been a long time,” said Johnson.

“It was a very difficult game. Playing against Gavin [Hunt] is always hard. You can see on the pitch the players are happy, it’s been a while. We thought it should have paid off in the last game, and the game before that.

“Today it was different. We got the three points and that’s what we came here for.”

Speaking about the top-class strike of Saile to open the scoring, Johnson said it was not a surprise.

“It’s not something he can’t do. It’s something he does in training all the time.”

