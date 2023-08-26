Finally … Kaizer Chiefs notch up first league win of season by thumping AmaZulu

Pule Mmodi’s brace and an Edson Castillo’s strike guided Kaizer Chiefs to their first win of the season in the DStv Premiership on Saturday night. Chiefs beat AmaZulu 3-0 at a chilly FNB Stadium as they moved up to 11th on the log standings with four points – having registered one draw and two losses in their last three matches.

It was a pleasing result for the Chiefs supporters who left the stadium in high spirits instead of resorting to hooliganism like some of them did after their loss to TS Galaxy last week. For Usuthu, the tough times under new coach Franco Martin continued as they are winless and goalless in four matches since the start of the season.

Underwhelming starts After finishing fifth and 12th in the league last season, the two sides had underwhelming starts this term. That’s why this was a must-win game for the two sides – particularly for Chiefs who wanted to avoid another incident of angry fans pelting coach Molefi Ntseki.

Ntseki, though, still had trust in the bulk of the players that lost to Galaxy, making only two changes as Ashlely Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika replaced Ranga Chivaviro and Reeve Frosler. The return of Du Preez was expected to bring firepower to the hosts up front, and that proved to be the case as early as the fourth minute as he whipped in a telling cross in the box. Usuthu stuttered in clearing the danger as Tebogo Potsone unleashed a shot that came off Abbubaker Mobara before Mmodi capitalised on the rebound, beating a diving Veli Mothwa in goal.

As a result of that strike, Usuthu conceded their first goal of the season – as their luck seemed to have run out after their supporters were forced to turn off ‘impempo’ (a traditional incense) before kick-off. Chances dried up for either side from thereon, resulting in frustration for the players as a scuffle ensued, with referee Tshidiso Maruping flashing yellow cards to Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tercious Malepe. On the stroke of half-time, Usuthu should have found the equaliser – even the lead - but Ethan Brooks' close-range shot flashed wide, before Tshepang’s Moremi forced Brandon Petersen into a save.

Moremi-Petersen brawl continues Before blasting an effort into the stands immediately after half-time, the Moremi-Petersen brawl continued, and it was the Chiefs’ goalkeeper who came out on top.