Firing Rulani | Is the rift with technical director Flemming Berg behind Mokwena’s Sundowns exit?

Following the shock axing of Rhulani Mokwena as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, an apparent rift between the 37-year-old tactician and the club's sporting director, Flemming Berg, is believed to have been the main reason behind his sacking. The club confirmed it had parted ways with Mokwena in a press statement on Wednesday. In it’s statement, the club said it was a decision taken by the board based on “objections and expectations of the club” and they added that it was “not influenced or based on the recommendation of any individual associated with the club”.

Mokwena was sacked from Sundowns despite having a largely successful campaign with the club winning the Dstv Premiership and African Football League. Sundowns lost two cup finals to Orlando Pirates last season, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. The Tshwane-based side has shared its side of the story, whether Berg, or any other people were behind the decision, but Mokwena himself shared his side of the story.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on 947’s MSW on Wednesday, Mokwena was asked how he would summarise his relationship with the club's sporting director. The coach of the year was evasive opting not to answer the question saying, it was immaterial as he does not think he would meet Flemmig again. There are definitely issues between Rulani and Flemming pic.twitter.com/UOM5zCcdvZ

— 🅵![CDATA[]]>🆁![CDATA[]]>🅰![CDATA[]]>🅽![CDATA[]]>🅲![CDATA[]]>🅾 (@ZukzFranco) July 3, 2024 "Well it's immaterial now because I don't think we'll ever meet anymore, so it's immaterial," said Mokwena Pressed further on Berg's opinion and influence on him and his work would have likely led to his sacking, Mokwena said he did not know. "I don't know, I don't know, only the hierarchy at the club knows to be honest with you I don't know," Mokwena added.

On whether he was given the latitude and support to sign the kind of players he wanted to with work with at the Tshwane giants Mokwena said it was a difficult question to answer. "It's difficult to answer that question you know. I was supported, and the club was good to me throughout," Mokwena said. Recent reports are now linking Mokwena with a move to the Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca.